17 October 2019 - 12:00

Gen. Soleimani voted as Iran’s most popular political figure: survey

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – According to a survey conducted by Maryland University, Chief Commander of IRGC Quds Brigade, General Soleimani was voted as Iran’s most popular political figure.

Once again, Commander of IRGC Quds Brigade, General Qasem Soleimani was introduced as the most popular political figure in the Islamic Republic of Iran with 82% of votes in a survey carried out by Maryland University.

The survey included Seven military and political figures of the Islamic Republic of Iran, namely IRGC Quds Force Chief Commander General Qasem Soleimani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Judiciary Chief Seyyed Ebrahim Eaeisi, Former Tehran Mayor Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, current President Hassan Rouhani and former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, as well as ICT Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi.

The survey was conducted by the International and Security Studies Center of Maryland University through telephone interviews in three stages.

