Trade with EAEU, highest level of Iran’s intl. agreements

The trade opportunity created for doing trade and business with Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is the best and highest level of international agreements, he said.

Mehrfard made the remarks on Sun. in a ‘Conference of Familiarity with the Trade Opportunities of Iran and EAEU Agricultural Sector’ and added, “with access into the Eurasian market with 200-million population, a new way will be paved for Iran in export of agricultural products.”

This level of agreement has reduced trade tariff of agricultural products between Islamic Republic of Iran and Eurasian Economic Union, he added.

Today, Iran’s agriculture sector is moving from traditional towards industrial agriculture, he said, adding, “in this regard, Iran’s regional and international markets should be developed in agricultural sector.”

The interim trade agreement inked between Iran and EAEU should be led to the free trade within three years, he emphasized.

MA/IRN83548940