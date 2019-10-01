34th Cycling Tour of Iran to kick off on Wed.

Tour of Iran (Azerbaijan) 2019 is a UCI 2.1 Asian Tour and the 34th edition of Tour of Iran (Azerbaijan) which will be held in five stages on 2-6 Oct. 2019, in three provinces of East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, and Ardebil and with a total length of 877 kilometers.

The tour routes commence from Tabriz the largest city in Iranian Azerbaijan and it passes through Lake Urmia, Urmia, Jolfa, Meshginshahr, Sareyn and Kaleybar, and then it finishes at Tabriz.

15 teams from 11 countries are to participate in this tournament, including Iran, Malaysia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Bahrain, South Africa, Hong Kong, China, Belarus, Turkey and Belgium.

Tour of Iran (Azerbaijan) is the most prestigious cycling tour in Iran.

