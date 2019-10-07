Iran collects silver at Blind Football Asian C’ships

Both Iran and China had already secured their spot in 2020 Paralympics on account of reaching the final of the Asian competition.

Iran, 2016 Paralympics silver medalist, managed to defeat Malaysia 4-0, Oman 10-0, Japan 1-0 and Thailand 3-2 before the final against China.

Japan overpowered the host Thailand 2-1 in the third-place playoff while India finished fifth with a 2-0 victory over Malaysia.

The IBSA Blind Football Asian Championships is held every two years since 2005. Blind football is a five-a-side game and is governed by the International Blind Sports Federation.

MAH/PR