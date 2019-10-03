Iran among five countries with top defense power

He made the remarks on Thu. on the occasion of Police Week and pointed to the motto of Police Week in the current year entitled “Smart Police, Trusted by People” and added, “in the first day of the Police Week, we were honored to renew allegiance with the ideals and causes of the late founding father of the Islamic Revolution the late Imam Khomeini (RA).”

He pointed to the self-sacrifice of police forces for providing order and security in all parts of the country and added, “every year, police forces render high-quality services to all walks of life which is unprecedented.”

Security is one of the highest blessings, he said, adding, “relying upon the assistance of the God Almighty and under the auspices of wise guidelines of the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as well as unsparing endeavors of the Armed Forces, ranging from Army, IRGC to Police forces, we have stable security in the country.”

Today, spirit of self-sacrifice and resistance of martyrs and combatants during eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) has crossed the domestic border in a way that “we are witnessing the resistance of people in Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, he stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ashtari pointed to the mission of police forces for organizing Arbaeen rites and rituals and added, “police forces are honored to render quality services to Arbaeen pilgrims.”

Concurrent with the first day of Police Week, personnel and staff of Law Enforcement Forces (Police) renewed their allegiance with the ideals of the late founding father of the Islamic Revolution.

