Iran’s maritime boundary enjoys good security

Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari said in an interview with Mehr News correspondent that Iran has important agendas for maritime patrol, adding that they are trying to identify the needs of the maritime and law enforcement on Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf.

We have a very good security across the country, especially at the borders thanks to good preparation of the Armed and Military Forces, he said, adding that maritime boundary of the country enjoys a very good security.

Referring to the measures taken in the field of maritime security, Ashtari highlighted that Southern province of Bushehr is one of the most secure and stable provinces in Iran and we are witnessing great progress in reduction of crimes.

He departed Tehran for Kharg Island on Wednesday morning to visit the wharf, the oil control room and the border guard, as well as the police station.

ZZ/4711210