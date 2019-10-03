Some regional countries do not know how to use military equipment

He made the remarks on Thu. in an unveiling ceremony of new achievements of Iran’s Army Ground Forces and added, “today, Americans seek their benefit in West Asia, because, they feel that they can do everything by relying on their power.”

Today, Islamic Republic of Iran is thinking of establishing unity and amity among Muslims and defending the oppressed people while the global powers are seeking to create a world where Americans can dominate the world, he stated.

Unity and amity of Muslims with one another will create security for the West Asian region, Dadras emphasized.

All threats are strictly monitored and supervised in Iran’s Army Force in a way that relevant research and thinking centers have been designed in order to confront these threats, he stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Dadras pointed out that some countries in the region even do not know how to use military equipment that the US and Western countries have provided for them.

Today, Iranian Air Force is in its best possible condition over the past 40 years, he added.

MA/ 4735544