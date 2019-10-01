Tehran to hold 27th Intl. Congress of Orthopedic Surgeons

The Secretary of the Congress of Iranian Orthopedic Surgeons Adel Ebrahimpour said that the congress is one of the biggest of its kind in the field of orthopedics in the region, adding that some foreign guests from France, UK, Oman, Thailand, Lebanon, Turkey and India will participate at the congress.

He mentioned that topics such as hand, knee, spine, pediatric and hip surgery, as well as trauma and modern orthopedic treatments will be discussed at the congress.

The congress will provide new material on the use of technology in orthopedic science as well as tissue engineering, he added.

Referring to US sanctions on Iran, he said that sanctions have affected the field of orthopedics both in terms of provision of equipment and cooperation with foreign professors.

The 27th Annual International IOA Congress will be held on 4-8 November, 2019 in Olympic Hotel, Tehran.

ZZ/4733660