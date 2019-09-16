  1. Technology
Iran’s Medical Sciences, Iraq’s Basra unis. to expand academic coop.

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – Iran’s Medical Sciences University and Iraq’s Basra University will expand international cooperation in scientific field.

The Chancellor of Iran’s Medical Sciences University Jalil Kouhpayehzade met and held talks with the chancellor of University of Basra on the expansion of international cooperation.

The Chancellor of Basra University, for his part, outlined the capacities of two sides for expansion of academic cooperation.

Referring to the mutual cooperation fields, Kouhpayehzade expressed hope that two sides would sign an MoU on international cooperation.

The officials of Basra University also visited different parts of the Iran’s Medical Sciences University.

