Dutch water experts to arrive in Iran within a month

“Contrary to Iran which suffers from water scarcity, the Netherlands owns huge water resources and this can be a good opportunity for two sides to collaborate on water and waste water management,” he said during his visit to the 15th Iran International Water & Wastewater Exhibition at opened at Tehran's International Fairground.

He named climate change as the other suitable sector for the two countries to cooperate on exchanging know-how.

The 15th Iran International Water and Wastewater Exhibition kicked off on Monday and will wrap up on October 3, 2019. It is the biggest annual industrial and commercial event with the presence of a large number of domestic and foreign companies in this field. It is hosting several domestic and 13 foreign companies from Italy, Germany, Hungary, China, Turkey and Taiwan.

Displaying the most innovative products and the most advanced technologies in this field, this Exhibition is an opportunity for getting information on products and suppliers in a concentrated period of time. The presence of foreign companies as well as domestic producers and industrialists provide a good chance for mutual cooperation in view of signature of contracts.

All participants can benefit from great exposure to enhance their revenue channels and increase profits as this exhibition provides fabulous opportunity to reach out the maximum electrical professionals of Iran and world.

HJ/IRN83497527