Iran, Germany emphasize on provision of roadmap for water coop.

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Iran and Germany placed special emphasis on preparing a comprehensive roadmap for boosting mutual cooperation in water sector.

Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian made the above remark on the sidelines of inaugural ceremony of the World's Leading Trade Fair for Water, Sewage, Waste and Raw Materials Management (IFAT) in Munich.

The visiting Iranian minister of energy participated in this prestigious event at the official invitation of his German counterpart and held talks with the German officials with regard to the expansion of bilateral cooperation on the relevant issues.

In his meeting with Svenja Schulze Federal Minister of the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, the two sides emphasized the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the field of water and environment.

In this get-together meeting, the two sides called for providing a roadmap and determining strategies of cooperation between Iran and Germany in the field of border waters and water sector’s management projects especially in the field of wastewater treatment.

Ardakanian pointed to the existence of common waters of Iran shared with countries of Afghanistan and Iraq and called for the transfer of experiences and technical knowhow of German side in line with advancing and progressing Iran’s projects with two of its neighboring states in Helmand and Arvandroud rivers.

Svenja Schulze Federal Minister of the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety termed water crisis as an international dilemma and added, “to address this problem, we are in dire need of extensive regional and international cooperation.”

