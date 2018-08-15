Iran’s new envoy to Geneva submits credentials to Michael Møller

The newly appointed Iranian Ambassador to and the Permanent Representatives in the United Nations Office at Geneva, Esmaiel Baghaie Hamaneh, handed his credentials to Michael Møller, the Under-Secretary-General of the UN and the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva, on Wednesday and officially started his term in the international organization.

During the ceremony organized on this occasion in the United Nations Office at Geneva, Møller extended welcome to the Iranian new ambassador and then pointed out to some of his professional priorities including the promotion of multilateralism, the expansion of the etiquette of dialogue and reconciliation, and progressing the initiative of removing gender barriers to materialize equal opportunities for women.

Baghaie Hamaneh, for his part, expressed his sense of satisfaction and delight with his new mission in Geneva and “underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran has demonstrated, in practice and its commitment to the principle and objectives of the UN charter, multilateralism, international cooperation and seeking dialogue to resolve international problems, and, based on this, Iran entered a multilateral negotiation on its nuclear issue, which had unnecessarily become an international issue and crisis because of some malevolencies; after reaching an agreement then Iran honestly abided by its commitments.”

“Meanwhile, some signatory states of the agreement not only evaded their commitments stipulated in the agreement with lame excuses but also violated an expressive unanimously-passed UN resolution in a blatant show of irresponsibility,” he condemned US measures against Iran after signing the nuclear deal of July 14, 2015.

