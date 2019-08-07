Sanctioning Zarif unprecedented violation of diplomacy

In a letter to the permanent member states of the UN, Iran’s UN Envoy at Geneva Office Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh rebuked Washington’s move against the Iranian top diplomat, warning of the consequences of violating multilateralism by the US.

“The US government will be responsible for the consequences of this illegal move,” he stressed.

The Iranian envoy highlighted the role of multilateral diplomacy at the international level, saying the US’ bullying is a big hurdle on the path to reach peace and security.

In the same vein, Iran’s mission to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi sent a letter to the body’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday over the US’ move against Zarif.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran deems such illegal action a flagrant infringement of the fundamental principles of diplomatic law, in particular, the principle of inviolability and immunity of high-ranking foreign officials, including immunity of incumbent ministers of foreign affairs, as a universally accepted norm and rule of customary international law,” Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takhte-Ravanchi wrote.

The administration of US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Zarif on Wednesday, saying in its statement that Zarif is Iran's "primary spokesperson around the world," and that the ban "is sending a clear message that Iran's recent behavior is completely unacceptable.” The move was quickly condemned by Iranian officials as well as the international community because of its contradiction to the international law.

Zarif said Monday that that imposing sanction on a country’s foreign minister means “failure in negotiations, failure in diplomacy, and opposition to dialogue.”

