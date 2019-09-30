Syria backs Iran’s HOPE initiative

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Moallem further underlined the strategic relations between Iran and Syria and called for collective cooperation of the regional states to safeguard free shipping in the Hormuz Strait.

The top diplomat made the comments last week when he was in New York to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He expressed gratitude to Iran for standing by the Syrian nation since the beginning of the humanitarian crisis in Syria, saying the two nations are like brothers, and Syria will support Iran in this new proposal.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani presented the initiative — named Hormuz Peace Endeavor — while delivering a speech at his UN General Assembly meeting on Wednesday and invited all regional countries to participate in it.

According to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, “The initiative is based on the fact that all regional countries are duty-bound to ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the region. Together with the international community, they have common interests in maintaining freedom of navigation and energy transfer.”

These regional efforts are necessary to prevent war, conflict, violence, extremism, terrorism and sectarian tensions, he added.

The top Iranian diplomat said that Tehran’s proposal is aimed at enhancing solidarity, mutual understanding as well as peaceful and friendly relations between countries in the region in order to guarantee the territorial integrity and political independence of regional states.

MNA/IRN83494987