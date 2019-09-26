Iran’s principal policy is to preserve regional peace, security

In a phone conversation with his Syrian counterpart General Ali Abdullah Ayyoub on Thursday, the Iranian defense minister stressed the need to boost cooperation between the two countries to promote the stability and peace in the region and Syria.

Brigadier General Hatami noted that the Syrian Army’s recent moves in downing the Israeli regime’s drones in Al Qunaitra and Hama indicate the development of the Arab countries' defensive power.

He expressed hope that the two sides could increase their cooperation in different bilateral and regional spheres.

