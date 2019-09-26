6.5-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia

Indonesian officials said the quake, which was detected at 8:46 a.m. local time, did not present the threat of a tsunami. But it was classified as a “strong” earthquake in Ambon, a city of more than 300,000 people and the capital of Maluku Province.

The United States Geological Survey said the epicenter was about 23 miles northeast of Ambon.

It was not immediately known whether anyone was injured or how extensive the damage was, but the nation’s disaster management agency posted several photos and videos on Twitter showing cracked roads and damaged buildings.

MNA/PR