24 September 2019 - 15:42

Released Iranian sailor arrives in Tehran

TEHRAN, Sep. 24 (MNA) – Mohammad Sharif Panahandeh, an Iranian sailor, who was taken hostage by Somali pirates some four years ago and released this week, arrived in Tehran on Tuesday.

Hossein Jaberi Ansari, Deputy Foreign Minister for Iranian Expatriates’ and Parliamentary Affairs, welcomed the Iranian sailor at Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Panahandeh was taken hostage some four years ago by Somali pirates while fishing in the region.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi announced the release of Iranian sailor on Saturday.

As the spokesperson said Panahandeh was one of the four sailor hostages held in Somalia, and his release came thanks to the coordination done by Iranian embassy in Ethiopia. Mousavi said the remaining sailors will also be released soon.

