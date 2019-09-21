Iranian sailor taken hostage by Somalian pirates released

Mohammad Sharif Panahandeh, the Iranian sailor, is released and will arrive in Tehran within the next days, Mousavi said.

As the spokesperson added, Panahandeh, who was one of the four sailor hostages held in Somalia, will come home thanks to the coordination done by Iranian embassy in Ethiopia.

After taking medical tests in west Somalia, the Iranian sailor is on his way to Ethiopia now and will arrive home in Tehran in few days, he said.

According to Mousavi, the remained sailors will also be released soon.

