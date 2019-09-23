Iran's Hamedan hosts Intl. Conf. on Silk Road

The International Conference on Silk Road is organized by the UNESCO World Heritage Center and UNESCO Cluster Office in Tehran in cooperation with the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO and the Iranian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism.

Representatives from Iran, Afghanistan, China, India, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Pakistan, the Republic of Korea, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as Bhutan as an observer are attended the conference.

This conference aims to build a link between heritage of religious interest and the Silk Roads. It will bring together renowned experts to discuss and highlight how different faiths and beliefs influenced the cultural heritage sites along the ancient Silk Roads.

The ancient Silk Road has existed for thousands of years, passing through many different empires, kingdoms, reigns and societies throughout history. At certain times in its long history, traders could travel freely along these routes, whereas at others, travel was difficult or dangerous.

The Officer-in-Charge UNESCO Cluster Office in Tehran Cvetan Cvetkovski said in the opening of the conference on Monday that the Silk Road is effective in strengthening interfaith dialogue.

Referring to the presence of global experts in the Silk Road Conference, he mentioned that the value of the Silk Road lies in the context of cultural exchange and knowledge across different continents, adding that unity of local communities along the Silk Road and providing peace are the main aims of UNESCO.

Promoting cultural exchanges between countries and strengthening of interfaith dialogue are the main achievements of this conference, he added.

ZZ/4726274