Iran among top ten countries in world heritage record

He said in the opening ceremony of International Conference on Silk Road on Monday that culture plays an important role in the cultural development of the countries, and Iran is one of the top ten countries in world heritage record.

UNESCO also focuses on repairing and preserving the monuments in addition to record them on the list, he added.

Referring to the historical city of Hamedan, he mentioned that UNESCO National Commission Representative Office will be established in Hamedan soon.

Promoting cultural exchanges between countries and strengthening of interfaith dialogue are the main achievements of this conference, Cvetkovski said regarding International Conference on Silk Road.

The International Conference on Silk Road is currently underway in Hamedan northwestern city of Iran in the presence of Silk Road members from 23- 29 September 2019.

It is organized by the UNESCO World Heritage Center and UNESCO Cluster Office in Tehran in cooperation with the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO and the Iranian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism.

Representatives from Iran, Afghanistan, China, India, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Pakistan, the Republic of Korea, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as Bhutan as an observer are attending the conference.

This conference aims to build a link between heritage of religious interest and the Silk Roads. It will bring together renowned experts to discuss and highlight how different faiths and beliefs influenced the cultural heritage sites along the ancient Silk Roads.

