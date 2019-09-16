  1. Politics
16 September 2019 - 15:42

Gharibabadi appointed as VP of IAEA General Conference

Gharibabadi appointed as VP of IAEA General Conference

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – Iran's ambassador to the IAEA Kazem Gharibabadi has been appointed as the Vice President of the General Conference of the international body.

Gharibabadi is to serve as the Middle East and South Asia (Mesa) group's VP of the conference.

The 63rd annual regular session of the General Conference of IAEA kicked off on Monday at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna.

Strengthening IAEA’s safeguard and implementing them has been cited as the main topic of the Conference.

Increasing use of nuclear sciences and technologies for the progress and development of countries are other topics that will be discussed in the conference.

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Ali Akbar Salehi, is taking part at the session. 

HJ/ISNA 98062511964

News Code 150107

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News