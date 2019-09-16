Gharibabadi appointed as VP of IAEA General Conference

Gharibabadi is to serve as the Middle East and South Asia (Mesa) group's VP of the conference.

The 63rd annual regular session of the General Conference of IAEA kicked off on Monday at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna.

Strengthening IAEA’s safeguard and implementing them has been cited as the main topic of the Conference.

Increasing use of nuclear sciences and technologies for the progress and development of countries are other topics that will be discussed in the conference.

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Ali Akbar Salehi, is taking part at the session.

