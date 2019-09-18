  1. Politics
Iran, France confer on expanding nuclear cooperation

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi and François Jacq, head of French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission or CEA, discussed expanding bilateral nuclear cooperation in a meeting in Austrian capital on Tuesday.

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi, who traveled to Vienna to attend the 63rd IAEA General Conference, also met with Acting Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Cornel Feruta and Russian atomic chief Alexey Likhachev.

In his address to the IAEA General Conference on Monday, Salehi criticized the remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal for failing to fulfill their commitments and warned against the US unilateralism and destructive actions which undermine multilateralism and important diplomatic gains obtained over the past few decades.

