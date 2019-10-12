Iranian teenage singer wins at 11th Intl. Festival of Mugham Music

Parsa Khaef is one of the Iranian teenage artists and one of the most talented figures in Iranian traditional music and has a special ability in performing Iranian and Azeri music.

He received the title of Grand Prix singer and international diploma for his outstanding mugham music performance.

The festival took place at the International Mugham Center and brought together participants from Azerbaijan, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Turkey.

Mugham is one of the many folk Azeri musical compositions, and it is a highly complex art form that weds classical poetry and musical improvisation in specific local modes.

Mugham is a modal system. Unlike Western modes, "mugham" modes are associated not only with scales but with an orally transmitted collection of melodies and melodic fragments that performers use in the course of improvisation.

Mugham is a compound composition of many parts. The choice of a particular mugham and a style of performance fit a specific event. The dramatic unfolding in performance is typically associated with increasing intensity and rising pitches, and a form of poetic-musical communication between performers and initiated listeners.

