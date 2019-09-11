  1. Politics
We'll keep trying to find solutions with Iran to avoid escalation: Merkel

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that Europe had decided to uphold the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and would keep trying to find solutions that averted escalation.

"Step by step we will keep trying to find solutions with Iran that prevent an escalation of tensions in a globally sensitive region. That's our job," Merkel told the lower house of parliament, according to Reuters.

Iran has so far taken three steps to get away from its commitments under the nuclear deal amid lack of action on the part of the other signatories to the deal, especially the three major European countries. Despite their announcements from time to time, the Europeans have not taken any practical steps to fulfill their promises they made to Iran to help it skirt the US sanctions. 

The Iranian atomic agency announced on Saturday that it would start using advanced centrifuges after the Europeans failed to meet a 60-day deadline to meet Iran’s demands and fulfill their commitments under the deal. Iran stresses that its steps are in accordance with the terms of the nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Meanwhile, Germany has refused to join the US maritime coalition in the Strait of Hormuz.

