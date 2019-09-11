Iran to return to JCPOA commitments after concluding agreements with Europe

Speaking with the President of France Emmanuel Macron by telephone late on Wednesday evening, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said "If agreements with Europe are finalized, we are ready to return to our JCPOA obligations and Iran and a P5+1 meeting is only possible when sanctions are lifted.”

Appreciating the French President for his efforts, Rouhani referred to Iran’s third step in reducing its JCPOA commitments and emphasized "Iran's third step is under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and it is reversible."

This item is being updated...

KI/President.ir