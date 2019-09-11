  1. Politics
11 September 2019 - 22:32

Rouhani to Macron:

Iran to return to JCPOA commitments after concluding agreements with Europe

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani said Wed. that "Iran's third step is under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and it is reversible."

Speaking with the President of France Emmanuel Macron by telephone late on Wednesday evening, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said "If agreements with Europe are finalized, we are ready to return to our JCPOA obligations and Iran and a P5+1 meeting is only possible when sanctions are lifted.”

Appreciating the French President for his efforts, Rouhani referred to Iran’s third step in reducing its JCPOA commitments and emphasized "Iran's third step is under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and it is reversible."

KI/President.ir

