$1.2bn earmarked for domestic export-oriented products

Renovating and modernizing production lines, providing capital turnover required by industrial and production units, managing tariff and modifying base import and export prices with the approach of supporting domestic production are of the other programs considered for the next Iranian calendar year (to start March 21, 2019), Afsaneh Mehrabi said on Tuesday.

Organizing imports and supplying foreign garments should be followed up consecutively, she maintained.

Visiting industrial and production units for identifying problems should be carried out consecutively, she said, adding. “with the coordination made in this regard, setting up industrial townships is followed up in cooperation with Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO), governor-generalship and Clothing Industries Association.”

Establishing relationship between industry and university in the field of development of technology, technical and engineering services, setting up applied interdisciplinary courses such as fashion, designing, sewing and managing, etc. are among the programs for the next year (to start Mar. 21, 2019), she added.

