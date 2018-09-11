FM Zarif lambastes White House for sponsoring Saudis after 9/11

“17 years after 9/11, Iran - as the first Muslim nation that condemned the tragedy, mourned victims and took real action against Al-Qaeda and its offshoots including ISIS and al-Nusrah - has been fined $11bn and its citizens are banned from US,” the Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has tweeted on the 17th anniversary of September 11 attacks in New York city by al-Qaeda.

Zarif continues to lambast the United States’ hypocritical approach towards Iran and Saudi Arabia despite the fact that 15 of the people, who were convicted for the attacks, were Saudi nationals, saying “all while the White House auctions off foreign policy to terror sponsors whose citizens perpetrated the 9/11.”

