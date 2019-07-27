Pak Gov. to apply new policy for easing country’s pilgrims’ commute to Iran

The announcement was made in a Friday meeting with the presence of Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Federal Minister of Religious Affairs and interfaith harmony and other Pak officials.

The Pak government will ensure security of the pilgrims and will coordinate with Shia bodies in this regard.

According to official data released by Iran, last year, above 100,000 Pakistani pilgrims entered Iran via Mirjaveh border, trips of 64,100 of whom took place in Safar and Muharrem.

Mirjaveh is a city and the capital of Mirjaveh County, in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Iran. It is the main road crossing point between Iran and Pakistan.

On July 24, Iranian and Pakistani officials held a meeting in Mirjaveh to strengthen joint border cooperation.

During the meeting which was held in Mirjaveh, the two sides talked about strengthening border cooperation, preventing illegal traffic, as well as effective fight against human and drugs trafficking

Both sides emphasized the need to strengthen joint cooperation to combat misconduct and terrorist acts.

At this meeting, Iranian officials emphasized that they will never allow anyone to create misunderstandings between the two countries.

