Netanyahu’s motto is ‘fight to the last American soldier’: Zarif

In a tweet on Tuesday, Zarif tagged US President Donald Trump, saying, “Did you know that Netanyahu was also instrumental in pushing the US into the Afghanistan quagmire? The same one that you now cannot get out of?”

“His motto since 1986: Fight to the last American soldier,” the top Iranian diplomat added, also posting the following video:

Your browser doesn't support video.

Please download the file: video/mp4

Late on Monday night, FM Zarif took to Twitter and reacted to Israeli regime’s baseless claims about Iran’s secret nuclear site. “The possessor of REAL nukes cries wolf—on an ALLEGED “demolished" site in Iran,” he wrote, noting that the B Team is seeking to ignite another war in the region. Zarif also warned that “This time, he [Netanyahu] assuredly won’t be on the sidelines watching.”

