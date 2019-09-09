Indian police attack Shia Muslim gatherings in Kashmir

The processions were held to mourn the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussian (PBUH) in Muharram month on Sunday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian government has now announced that no Muharram procession will be allowed in the occupied territory.

In occupied Kashmir, a muharram procession at Hassnabad in Srinagar was subjected to brute force by Indian troops, according to Frontier Post.

The troops used pellets, canes and teargas shells. Several mourners were injured. A Kashmiri photojournalist was hit by pellets and three other scribes were injured. The camera of a journalist was broken by Police personnel in their efforts to stop the coverage of the procession.

Since abrogation of special status of occupied Kashmir on 5th August, the Indian authorities have not allowed Jummah prayers at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid and many other main mosques of the valley, which is under continued clampdown for the past over a month.

The administration of occupied Kashmir on Friday said that like previous years, no Muharram procession would be allowed this time too.

It has been the age-old practice across Kashmir that on 8th and 10th of Muharram, huge processions used to be taken out from different areas of Srinagar and other parts of the valley to pay rich tributes to Imam Hussain (PBUH), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Meanwhile, the Kashmir valley remains under strict military siege for 34th consecutive day on Sundat. All markets, schools and colleges are closed while transport is off the road. Internet, mobile, landlines and TV channels in most areas are shut. The valley remains cut off from the rest of the world due to continue blockade and suspension of communication services since 5th August.

Police drove around the city from early Sunday, announcing through loudspeakers that “residents are informed not to venture out of their homes.”

“Strict action under law would be taken against violators,” they added.

MNA