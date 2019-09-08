  1. Politics
8 September 2019 - 19:45

Ashura, Imam Hussein (AS) God’s gift to Muslims, entire world: Pres. Rouhani

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – The Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has described Ashura and Imam Hussein (AS) are God’s gift to Muslims and the entire world, adding “there is no such great masterpiece in the history of mankind.”

According to the official website of the Iranian Presidency, President Rouhani made the remarks at Imam Hussein’s (AS) mourning ceremony held at Salman Farsi Mosque at the presidential complex on Sunday.

Rouhani said “it is only Imam Hussein (AS) who can gather all lovers of the Prophet’s progeny in the world together.”

In many countries, Ashura Day is recognized and many of them even call it a bank holiday, he said, adding “the warmth of Imam Hussein’s (AS) love in our hearts will never cool down.”

Saying that all good, dignity and high morals have gathered in one day of Ashura, the President added, “In hard times, the name of Ashura comes to our aid and gives us a new life for us to forget all sadness and problems.”

