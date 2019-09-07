Traditional Muharram mourning ceremony "Alam Bandan" in Masuleh

MASULEH, Sep. 07 (MNA) – Every year on sixth of Muharram, people in Masuleh prepare themselves to hold traditional ceremony of “Alam Bandan” for mourning Imam Hussein (PBUH). This historical and religious ceremony, which dates back to nearly eight centuries ago, attract many visitors from different parts of Iran and the world. In this traditional ceremony, religious gatherings gather separately in order to receive “Alam” and return to their neighborhoods. “Alam” is a banner, emblem or steel structure which is hoisted by mourners during Muharram mourning ceremonies.