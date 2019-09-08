Ayatollah Khamenei attends Tasu'a night mourning ceremony

According to 'khamenei.ir', the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attended a mourning ceremony at the Husseiniyeh of Imam Khomeini on Tasu'a night to mourn the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions (greetings be upon them) on Sunday evening.

This was the third night in a row that Iran's Leader took part in mourning ceremonies this Muharram.

Tasu'a night is the ninth day of Muharram and the day before Ashura, on which Imam Hussein (AS) was martyred.

