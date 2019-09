According to 'khamenei.ir', the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has attended a mourning ceremony at the Husseiniyeh of Imam Khomeini on the second night of mourning for Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions (greetings be upon them) on Saturday evening.

This was the second event of such kind this year that Iran's Leader was taking part. He also attended the last night's mourning ceremony in the same place on the seventh night of Muharram.

MNA/PR