Zarif calls into question Mike Pompeo's recent anti-Iran claims

After Iran announced on Wednesday that it would take the 3rd step to scale back on its JCPOA commitments, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged European nations to stop, in his words, Iran's ‘extortion’.

In reaction, Zarif wrote in a tweet on Saturday “what exactly is EXTORTION?

The top Iranian diplomat added “is it violating a UN resolution & punishing anyone observing it? Offering bribes for theft of oil & designating those who refuse? Maybe it’s demanding Iran's submission or its people starve? Or, Is it lawful remedial measures under JCPOA?”

Furthermore, in response to the US secretary of state who said “all civilized nations … will take decisive actions to stop Iran's nuclear extortion,” the Iranian foreign minister answered in another tweet by saying “do you even know what CIVILIZED means, @SecPompeo?”

He added “is it sending drones over weddings to kill innocents? Piracy on the high seas? Maybe it’s pouring lethal weapons into a region to enable inhuman wars? Or, is it a millennia-old nation that hasn’t attacked anyone for centuries?”

