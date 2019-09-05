Iran, Azerbaijan eye coop. in fight against drug trafficking

In the meeting, which was held in Republic of Azerbaijan on Wed., Aslanov briefed his Iranian counterpart with a comprehensive report on the measures taken by the police forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the fight against crimes such as drug trafficking in this country.

For his part, Iran's Anti-Narcotics Police Chief Brigadier General Mohammad Massoud Zahedian termed cooperation and exchange of experiences between police forces of the two neighboring countries ‘important’ and stated, “Iran’s police force is interested in expanding and developing bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijani in addition to cooperation in the fight against crimes and criminal activities.”

Zahedian further expressed hope that such bilateral meetings would help develop relations between interior ministries of the two countries.

