3rd SP22-24 platform loaded

According to Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), Ali Asghar Sadeghi, deputy head of South Pars Phase 22-24 development project, said the 2,500-ton structure belonged to Phase 23 and was loaded on FLB124 barge by pull-push method, Shana reported.

He said the platform was developed for production of 500 million cubic feet per day of gas.

Once operational, the platform will bring Phase 22-24 production capacity to 42 mcm/d.

The structure will be installed at its designated offshore spot by an HL 5000 barge, he said.

All the engineering, construction and implementation phases of Phase 22-24 project have been carried out by Iranian experts and developers, Sadeghi further added.

He also stated that construction of the last platform belonging to the project had gained 77.94% progress and would be prepared for loading in the near future.

Phases 22-24 will collectively produce 56 mcm of sour gas, 75,000 barrels gas condensate and 400 tons of sulfur on a daily basis. They will also produce 1 million tons of LPG and 1 million tons of ethane per year.

SP is the world's largest gas field is shared between Iran and Qatar. It covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which, called South Pars, is in Iran’s territorial waters. The remaining 6,000 sq.km, known as North Dome, is in Qatar’s territorial waters.

MNA/SHANA