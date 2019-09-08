Contract for developing Balal Gas Field to be inked with Iranian firm

This contract will be inked with an Iranian company next week, Dehghan added.

With the development of this joint gas field, 500 million cubic feet meter (MMCF) sour gas is produced, he said, adding, “the produced gas is transferred to the Platform C in Phase 12 of the field and then, it is sent to Phase 12 to the refinery through the pipeline for processing operation.

According to this report, Balal Gas Field is located in eastern part of South Pars Gas Field, 90 km southeast Lavan Island.

Signing and sealing this contract is another symbol of reliance of Iranian oil industry to the high capabilities and potentials available in the country.

