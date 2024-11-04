Iranian athletes shine in 2024 World Tang Soo Do C’ship

Iran's Tang Soo Do team emerged as the champion at the sporting event, winning a total of 8 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze medals.

The Iranian team, comprised of 12 athletes—7 men and 5 women—competed in the 3rd World Championships held in Seoul, South Korea.

This edition of the competition included participants from the US, Iran, South Korea, Denmark, England, Malaysia, Morocco, Germany, Chile, and Canada.

At the conclusion of the event, Iran claimed first place, followed by Denmark and the US in second and third places, respectively, while South Korea finished in fourth.

The 2024 World Tang Soo Do Championship was held in Seoul, South Korea, from October 30 to November 3.

Tang Soo Do is a karate-based Korean martial art incorporating fighting principles from subak (as described in the Kwon Bup Chong Do), as well as northern Chinese martial arts. The techniques of what is commonly known as Tang Soo Do combine elements of shotokan karate, subak, taekkyon, and kung fu. It includes stances, patterns of moves (hyungs/forms), self-defence, hand and foot techniques, sparring and free fighting. Tang Soo Do follows the traditional path of self-control by teaching self-discipline and social responsibility to its members.

