Apr 4, 2022, 4:00 PM

Iran to host next edition of Asian MMA competitions

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – Iran's Martial Arts Associations Federation said Monday in a statement that International Mixed Martial Arts Federation has agreed that Iran will host the next edition of Asian MMA competitions.

The chairman of Iran's Martial Arts Associations Federation Yousef Behtari and the director-general of the Iranian federation's international relations department Iman Amir Mohammadi held a meeting with the chairman of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation Kerrith Brown.

According to the statement by the Iranian Martial Arts Associations Federation, in the meeting, the international body agreed to allow Iranian women to participate in Asian and world competitions with Islamic headscarves.

Behtari said after the meeting that the women can participate in international competitions with the Islamic hijab was made possible through the follow-ups and efforts made by the Iranian federation in consultations with the international body.

He also said that Iran will host the next edition of the Asian Champions championships after gaining the necessary agreement.

