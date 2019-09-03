Iran to hold Intl. ICT exhibition in Karbala

The head of Iran Telecommunication Industry Union Davoud Adib said on Tuesday that Iraq is one of the region's most important trading partners for Iran, and has become the world's largest trading opportunity in the last ten years.

The first International Exhibition of Information and Communications Technology will be held on 1-4 October 2019 in Karbala, Iraq with the support of the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology of Iran, Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology and Iran National Innovation Fund with participation of Iranian knowledge-based firms, he added.

The exhibition will provide an opportunity for active companies in this field to work and invest in Iraq, he mentioned.

