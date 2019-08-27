Iran, Turkey in talks for launching Tehran-Istanbul train services

Saeed Rasouli, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (IRIR), said on Monday that negotiations are underway between IRIR and the State Railways of the Republic of Turkey (TCDD) to start the service in the near future.

The official added that both sides have been planning to launch this route for years, noting that the studies indicate that Tehran-Istanbul railroad could bring in considerable profits for the investors.

He said TCDD and Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism are eager for this route to start operating.

Earlier in August, the first direct train route between the two neighbors’ capitals, Tehran and Ankara, was resumed after a four-year halt.

The Passenger train services resumed on Tehran-Tabriz-Van railroad were also launched late June after they were four years of suspension.

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, Turkey was the most popular overseas destination for Iranian travelers in 2018, accounting for 41% of all visits abroad.

Turkey’s largest city Istanbul, the eastern province of Van and the southern province of Antalya are the most popular destinations for Iranian vacationers.

MNA/ISN98060401512