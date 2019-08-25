Iranian Sharif uni. students win 1st place at 2019 AIAA competition

Students of Sharif University of Technology have gained the first place in the section of designing gas turbines in the Design Competition of AIAA, according to a report by the Public Relations Department of the Tehran-based university.

The AIAA Foundation sponsors hold the competitions every year.

The Faras team had gained a place among the 3 top teams in the first round of the competition which was held in June for their proposal on the engine design competition.

As many as 15 teams had submitted proposals in the first phase of the competition, and Iranian students had won a place among the top 3 teams for their proposal on designing engines for a hybrid electric medium altitude long endurance search and rescue UAV, according to a report on the website of Sharif University.

And now the Iranian students are reported to have won the first place in the AIAA Propulsion and Energy Forum and Exposition that is a conference that covers both aeronautics and space propulsion and energy technologies.

According to the report, the Iranian students presented their proposal this time through video-conference due to the travel bans on Iranians.

KI/FNA13980603000352