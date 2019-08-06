Iran wins 4 medals at Intl. math competition

Iranian math geniuses form Sharif University of Technology won 4 colorful medals at IMC 2019 among 70 student teams.

The Iranian team consisted of Fateme Sadat Sajadi and Amin Fathpour , who won a gold medal, Ali Daei Naby and Mohammad Reza Aminian, each received a silver medal, at the international competitions.

This year's competition was organized by University College London and hosted by the American University in Bulgaria. It took place in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria, from the 28th of July to the 3rd of August, 2019. The competition is planned for students completing their first, second, third or fourth year of university education with a maximum age of participants being 23 years of age at the time of the competition.

