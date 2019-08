In addition to attending the international air show, Brigadier General Abdoklarim Banitarafi is scheduled to meet with his Russian and other countries’ counterparts.

Maks International Aviation and Space will be held from August 27 to September 1 in Zhukovsky near the Russian capital of Moscow.

As many as 340 companies including from Iran will be taking part in the event to showcase their latest aerospace and aerial achievements.

KI/IRN83450687