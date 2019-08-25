Hashemi re-elected to head of Tehran City Council for third year

The first session of the third year of the City Council after the fifth elections back in May 2017 was held on Sunday morning.

In a ballot during the meeting, Mohsen Hashemi was chosen to remain as the chair of the Council with 18 out of 21 votes in his favor.

Ebrahim Amini was also reinstated with 17 votes as the vice-chairman of the Council, an influential municipal body that appoints the mayor of Tehran.

Councilors Zahra Nejad-Bahram (16 votes) and Bahareh Arvin (14 votes) also remained as the secretaries of the board of directors for the third time.

Meanwhile, Ali A’ta was elected with 20 votes as the spokesman of the Council for the next two years.

Hassan Rasouli was elected as the treasurer of the City Council with 20 votes.

