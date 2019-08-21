Enemies cannot stop Iran’s progress: Ayatollah Khamenei

“The US, Europe and even the former Soviet Union have tried every means in the past 40 years [to subdue Iran], but they have failed,” Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday in a meeting with President Hassan Rouhani and his cabinet.

The Leader pointed to the country's developments in the past years in political, defensive and economic spheres, saying, “The enemy cannot do a damn thing, and the next 40 years will be better for us, and worse for the enemies.”

