  1. Politics
21 August 2019 - 16:06

Enemies cannot stop Iran’s progress: Ayatollah Khamenei

Enemies cannot stop Iran’s progress: Ayatollah Khamenei

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution said, over the past years, the enemies have consistently conducted any hostile measure against the country but have failed, stressing that they will never achieve their goal to block the nation's path toward development.

“The US, Europe and even the former Soviet Union have tried every means in the past 40 years [to subdue Iran], but they have failed,” Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday in a meeting with President Hassan Rouhani and his cabinet.

The Leader pointed to the country's developments in the past years in political, defensive and economic spheres, saying, “The enemy cannot do a damn thing, and the next 40 years will be better for us, and worse for the enemies.”

This item will be updated…

News Code 149141

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News