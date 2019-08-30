Solidarity expressed with Kashmiri Muslims in Iran

Large banners with condemnation remarks on the recent act of repealing of the special status of Jammu & Kashmir, including a message of Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei supporting people of Jammu & Kashmir, were installed at the Embassy and Consulate buildings in Tehran, Mashhad and Zahedan.

Pakistani community in Iran through displaying banners send a strong message to Kashmiris that they stand resolutely behind them and reiterate that the Kashmir issue must be resolved according to the wishes of Kashmiri people and the United Nations resolutions.

MNA/PR