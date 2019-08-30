  1. Politics
30 August 2019 - 13:16

Solidarity expressed with Kashmiri Muslims in Iran

Solidarity expressed with Kashmiri Muslims in Iran

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – Pakistan's Embassy in Tehran and its consulates in Mashhad and Zahedan observed solidarity with Muslims of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK) today, in support for their cause of right to self-determination and against the Indian government’s decision to revoke special autonomous status of Jammu & Kashmir.

Large banners with condemnation remarks on the recent act of repealing of the special status of Jammu & Kashmir, including a message of Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei supporting people of Jammu & Kashmir, were installed at the Embassy and Consulate buildings in Tehran, Mashhad and Zahedan.

Pakistani community in Iran through displaying banners send a strong message to Kashmiris that they stand resolutely behind them and reiterate that the Kashmir issue must be resolved according to the wishes of Kashmiri people and the United Nations resolutions.

MNA/PR

News Code 149469

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News