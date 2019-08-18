26th round of Iran-Japan political talks held in Tehran

According to a statement issued by Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday, Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Takeo Mori and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi have held the 26th round of Iran-Japan political negotiations.

In the meeting, the two sides had plain talks about bilateral relations, the ways to expand the ties, the developments in relation to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as well as the situation in the Persian Gulf region and the West Asia.

The two deputy ministers also highlighted the significance of Japanese Prime Minister Abe’s recent visit to Tehran, and expressed willingness to continue high-profile political consultations.

The Japanese delegation has earlier held a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday.

MNA/MFA