Iran, CERN to boost cooperation: deputy min.

“According to an agreement signed with CERN and the planned programs, Iranian scientists are sent to CERN for taking sabbaticals,” he said.

“As decided in a joint meeting with CERN's officials, our cooperation is to be more organized,” Amoli added.

CERN is a European research organization that operates the largest particle physics laboratory in the world. Established in 1954, the organization is based in a northwest suburb of Geneva on the Franco–Swiss border and has 23 member states. It is an official United Nations Observer.

CERN's main function is to provide the particle accelerators and other infrastructure needed for high-energy physics research – as a result, numerous experiments have been constructed at CERN through international collaborations. The main site at Meyrin hosts a large computing facility, which is primarily used to store and analyze data from experiments, as well as simulate events.

